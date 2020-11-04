US Election: Here are the main points to know so far

IT HAS BEEN a long night, and it looks like there’s an even longer few days ahead as votes continue being counted across the United States.
With votes for key swing states still too close to call, there will be no clear winner projected on Election Night.
Whether you’re just waking up (good morning!), or you’ve been up all night, here’s a rundown of the key things to know from the results so far.
Main points:
- Here are the state result projections at the moment. As of 6.40am, Biden has 225 Electoral votes and Trump has 213.
- Although this has been going on all night, the race for the White House is likely to continue for some time more.
- Reporter Sean Murray has been updating our live blog throughout the night with all the latest as it happened.
- Trump won the key swing state of Florida and Texas which has 38 Electoral votes.
- A QAnon-supporting Republican won a seat in the US House of Representatives and a transgender person was elected to the US senate for the first time.
- US citizens also voted for a host of other things yesterday, and people in New Jersey voted to legalise recreational marijuna.
- A CNN exit poll showed that one-third of US voters surveyed said the economy is the most important issue to their vote.
- As US media outlets called state winners throughout the night, here are the extra challenges facing these projections this year.
