Poll: Do you play video games?

THE PLAYSTATION 2 was released on this day 23 years ago.

It was released to wide acclaim in Japan on 4 March, 2000 and the console went on to sell over 158 million units.

However, we here in Ireland had to wait a little bit longer – the PlayStation 2 wasn’t released in Europe until 24 November, 2000.

With the nostalgia of the PS2 in mind, we want to know: do you play video games?

