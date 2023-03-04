Advertisement

Poll: Do you play video games?
The PlayStation 2 was released to widespread acclaim on this day 23 years ago.
22 minutes ago

THE PLAYSTATION 2 was released on this day 23 years ago. 

It was released to wide acclaim in Japan on 4 March, 2000 and the console went on to sell over 158 million units.

However, we here in Ireland had to wait a little bit longer – the PlayStation 2 wasn’t released in Europe until 24 November, 2000.

With the nostalgia of the PS2 in mind, we want to know: do you play video games?


Poll Results:

No, I have no interest (165)
Sometimes, when I have time (91)
Yes, I'm an avid gamer! (59)
No, because I don't have the time (30)




Diarmuid Pepper
