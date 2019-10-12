Poll: Should the voting age be lowered to 16?

WELSH ASSEMBLY MEMBERS this week backed plans to reduce the voting age to 16.

The proposal was recommended by an independent electoral reform panel and could be introduced for elections in 2021.

The move follows similar legal changes in Scotland, which allowed 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. They can also now take part in Scottish parliament and local elections.

The voting age for House of Commons votes remains 18 across the whole of the UK.

In recent months younger people have become increasingly more influential on issues like the climate emergency, so should they also have a say at the ballot box?

Poll: Should the voting age in Ireland be lowered to 16?

