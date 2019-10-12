This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the voting age be lowered to 16?

Wales and Scotland have made this change, should we?

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 9:55 AM
32 minutes ago 3,995 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4848538
Students at recent climate strike demonstrations in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Students at recent climate strike demonstrations in Dublin.
Students at recent climate strike demonstrations in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WELSH ASSEMBLY MEMBERS this week backed plans to reduce the voting age to 16.

The proposal was recommended by an independent electoral reform panel and could be introduced for elections in 2021. 

The move follows similar legal changes in Scotland, which allowed 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. They can also now take part in Scottish parliament and local elections.

The voting age for House of Commons votes remains 18 across the whole of the UK.

In recent months younger people have become increasingly more influential on issues like the climate emergency, so should they also have a say at the ballot box?

Poll: Should the voting age in Ireland be lowered to 16?


Poll Results:

No (461)
Yes, for all elections (108)
Yes, but try it in local elections first (42)
Don't know (14)




