PHOTOS: Thousands of students turn out around the country for climate strikes

Ireland’s strikes are part of a global movement calling for urgent action to address climate change.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Sep 2019, 2:24 PM
19 minutes ago 1,596 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4817846

9757 Global Climate Strike_90580774 Protesters as they march towards Government Building in Dublin today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE around the country are taking part in strikes to demand more action from the government on climate change. 

Inspired by activist Greta Thunberg, students from schools and colleges across Ireland have taken to the streets to demand action on climate change. 

This is the third climate strike in several months, after similar action in March and May.

Green issues have been pushed to the forefront of political conversation in Ireland in the last year, inspired in part by the work of Thunberg. 

Protests have been taking place today in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Galway, Louth as well as other areas around the country. 

9741 Global Climate Strike_90580775 Protesters in Dublin as they march towards government buildings Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

In Dublin, students began gathering at Custom House Quay at 12pm before marching to Merrion Square, beside government buildings. 

In Cork, people gathered at the City Library and march along Patricks Street, Parnell Place and South Mall. 

In a statement earlier today, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton said that he had “heard the voices of those protesting today”.

Bruton is travelling to New York today ahead of a meeting of a key UN summit on Monday on climate change. He will also attend a youth climate action summit on Saturday led by Thunberg. 

“They have a message for governments but also for every sector of society. Now is the time to take action and protect their future,” he added. 

climate-strike Protestors hold a 'die-in' at the UK Student Climate Network's Global Climate Strike in Cambridge Source: Joe Giddens via PA Images

Global strike

Ireland’s strikes are part of a global movement calling for urgent action to address climate change. Demonstrations are expected to take place in 156 countries around the world in the coming days. 

Yelling slogans and waving placards, children and adults across Asia and the Pacific kicked off the protests today, which spread later to Africa and Europe.

Organisers have forecast one million participants overall.

In Australia alone, they said more than 300,000 children, parents and supporters rallied.

global-climate-strike-melbourne Large crowds march during the The Global Strike 4 Climate rally in Melbourne, Australia Source: AAP/PA Images

An increasing number of businesses have backed the protests.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos yesterday pledged to make the US technology and retail giant carbon neutral by 2040 and encourage other firms to do likewise.

Meanwhile, Youth Climate Summit will take place at the United Nations tomorrow. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will then host an emergency summit on Monday in which he will urge world leaders to raise their commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

With reporting by Dominic McGrath and - © AFP 2019

