Poll: Do you pay attention to weather warnings?

SOUTHERN COUNTIES WERE hit by intense flooding last night that left several roads impassable and hundreds without power into this morning.
The event has prompted some discussion about Met Éireann’s system for making decisions about weather warnings.
Met Éireann describes Yellow warnings as “not unusual weather, localised danger”; Orange as “infrequent, dangerous/disruptive” and Red as “rare, extremely dangerous/destructive”.
So today, we’re asking you: Do you pay attention to weather warnings?
