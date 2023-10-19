Advertisement

Poll: Do you pay attention to weather warnings?
Southern counties were hit by intense flooding last night.
47 minutes ago

SOUTHERN COUNTIES WERE hit by intense flooding last night that left several roads impassable and hundreds without power into this morning.

The event has prompted some discussion about Met Éireann’s system for making decisions about weather warnings.

Met Éireann describes Yellow warnings as “not unusual weather, localised danger”; Orange as “infrequent, dangerous/disruptive” and Red as “rare, extremely dangerous/destructive”.

So today, we’re asking you: Do you pay attention to weather warnings?


Poll Results:

Yes, to all of them - Status Yellow, Orange and Red warnings (318)
Yes, but only to Status Orange and Status Red  (269)
No, I usually know if one is issued but I don't pay them much thought (172)
Yes, but only to Status Red (112)
No, I don't tend to know when one is issued (29)





