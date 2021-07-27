#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Poll: Should the guest limit at wedding receptions be increased?

Cabinet is to discuss how many people can attend weddings and whether vaccine passes might be used.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 9:55 AM
37 minutes ago 6,669 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5506822
Image: Shutterstock/IVASHstudio
Image: Shutterstock/IVASHstudio

COUPLES PREPARING TO get married are facing an anxious wait for information this morning over whether the number of guests at weddings can increase from 50 to 100 from 5 August, as had previously been expected under Ireland’s reopening plans.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar advised people to operate on the basis that 50 guests would be the maximum allowed, prompting today’s planned demonstration of brides calling for clarity.

The subject of weddings, including how many people can attend them and whether vaccine passes might be used, will be discussed at Cabinet today.

Arriving at Cabinet this morning, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told reporters that there may be some good news for brides and grooms, but that details still need to be teased out.

So, today we want to know: Do you think the guest limit at wedding receptions be increased?


Poll Results:

Yes, increase it to 100 (260)
No, leave it at 50 (223)
Yes, the limit should be greater than 100 (125)
No, it should be less than 50 (77)
No opinion (37)





Adam Daly
