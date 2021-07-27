#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Dozens of brides set to protest in Dublin as Cabinet considers wedding attendance rules for August

Doubts hang over whether the number of people permitted at weddings will be increased next month.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,243 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5506245
The brides will march from the Department of Health to the Taoiseach's office.
Image: Shutterstock
The brides will march from the Department of Health to the Taoiseach's office.
The brides will march from the Department of Health to the Taoiseach's office.
Image: Shutterstock

DOZENS OF BRIDES wearing wedding dresses are set to march through the streets of Dublin today in a protest that is calling for the guest limit at wedding receptions to be increased to 100 from August.

The demonstration has been timed to coincide with today’s Cabinet meeting, where expanding capacity at weddings is set to be discussed.

Couples face an anxious wait for information over whether the number of guests at weddings can increase from 50 to 100 from 5 August, as had previously been expected under Ireland’s reopening plans.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar advised people to operate on the basis that 50 guests would be the maximum allowed.

The brides will gather at the Department of Health on Baggot Street at 12 midday before parading en masse to the Department of the Taoiseach at Government Buildings on Merrion Street upper.

The bridal march is being organised by the Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA). The group has devised its own health and safety guidelines, containing over 50 recommendations on wedding safety.

WIPA, which is the trade association for the Irish wedding industry, says the guidelines include information on every aspect of hosting a safe wedding, including specific guidance for photographers, venues, hotels, marquees, floor plans and transport providers.

“Our guidelines go far beyond the Government recommendations in order to kickstart the wedding sector in Ireland,” WIPA President, Tara Fay, said.

“The Government previously announced that weddings from August onwards will be able to have 100 people in attendance, but they are now backtracking on this.

We want to engage with the Government on this, get our industry back on its feet and provide certainty for couples who are extremely stressed and anxious.

“There are thousands of people in this country whose livelihoods utterly depend on weddings and they need to know if they are going to have a job come September,” Fay concluded.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The subject of weddings, including how many people can attend them and whether vaccine passes might be used, will be discussed at Cabinet today.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is set also to brief the Cabinet about additional funding for schools to implement Covid-19 transmission prevention measures.

Ministers will also discuss the financial package that will back the Government’s delayed ‘Housing for All’ plan.

With reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie