People planning August weddings should 'operate on the basis' of 50-person limit, Tánaiste says

COUPLES PREPARING TO get married next month should “operate on the basis” that 50 people will be permitted at wedding receptions, the Tánaiste has said.

Numbers at wedding receptions are currently restricted to 50 people but the limit was set to potentially increase to 100 next month dependent on the Covid-19 situation.

Speaking to reporters today, Leo Varadkar said the limit “might change to 100″, but he would not advise people to “plan on that basis”.

“As has always been the case, we’ll often set an indicative date or a target date for the further easing of restrictions but we always say to people to operate on the basis that they won’t change,” he said.

Don’t assume that they will change. So, I’d say to anyone who’s planning a wedding in August, operate on the basis that it will be 50.

Last month, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The challenge is to keep moving forward safely, remembering all the time our determination to make sure that when we reopen each part of our society and economy, it stays open.”