#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 26°C Wednesday 21 July 2021
Advertisement

People planning August weddings should 'operate on the basis' of 50-person limit, Tánaiste says

Leo Varadkar said the limit for receptions “might change to 100″, but he would not advise people to “plan on that basis”.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 2:54 PM
1 hour ago 7,026 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5501620
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

COUPLES PREPARING TO get married next month should “operate on the basis” that 50 people will be permitted at wedding receptions, the Tánaiste has said.  

Numbers at wedding receptions are currently restricted to 50 people but the limit was set to potentially increase to 100 next month dependent on the Covid-19 situation. 

Speaking to reporters today, Leo Varadkar said the limit “might change to 100″, but he would not advise people to “plan on that basis”. 

“As has always been the case, we’ll often set an indicative date or a target date for the further easing of restrictions but we always say to people to operate on the basis that they won’t change,” he said. 

Don’t assume that they will change. So, I’d say to anyone who’s planning a wedding in August, operate on the basis that it will be 50.

Last month, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The challenge is to keep moving forward safely, remembering all the time our determination to make sure that when we reopen each part of our society and economy, it stays open.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie