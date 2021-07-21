#Open journalism No news is bad news

President signs dining bill into law, paving way for return of indoor hospitality next week

Indoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants is expected to reopen from next week.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 13,117 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5501200
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D HIGGINS has signed a bill into law that will see indoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants resume for fully vaccinated and Covid-recovered people.  

The Health Amendment No 2 Bill was passed in both the Dáil and the Seanad before being signed into law by the president today. 

It is expected that indoor hospitality will reopen from next week. 

The final guidelines for indoor dining were agreed between government officials, publicans and restaurateurs yesterday

There will be no time limits on how long you can dine for, but the 11.30pm closing time is set to remain, with a review expected in the future. 

A Digital Covid Certificate QR reader will be used by pubs and restaurants in order to check for valid vaccine certificates, but paper certificates will still be accepted by hospitality staff.

Unvaccinated children will be allowed join vaccinated adults once seated two metres away from other tables.

There has also been a significant update in ventilation guidelines in the Health and Safety Authority return to work protocol.

It contains guidelines for the installation of effective ventilation, including increasing air flow, air extraction systems and the use of CO2 monitors.

Speaking on Tuesday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the three stages of reopening indoor dining was the best way to reduce risk.

Phase one will allow fully vaccinated people or a person who has recovered from Covid-19 dine to indoors, with children under 18 who are not vaccinated also permitted inside.

Phase two will see people allowed indoors if they can produce a negative PCR test, while phase three will see those with a negative antigen test allowed inside a pub or restaurant.

The guidelines state that customers who want to temporarily leave a pub or restaurant will have to be stamped or tagged, and must be checked upon return into the premises.

Opposition TDs have called the legislation underpinning the rules “discriminatory”.

Speaking today on his way into Cabinet ahead of the President’s signing of the bill, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said parliament had passed the legislation and that “the process has to be fully respected”.

Martin said that he met yesterday with Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn and NPHET’s head of modelling Philip Nolan about the rising rates of Covid-19. 

“Every setting now carries a risk with it in the context of the Delta variant itself and its transmissibility. So all of us individually have to redouble our efforts in terms of vigilance, in terms of basics that we learned at the outset of the pandemic,” Martin said. 

He added that it is “vital that people adhere to the regulations” and added that the vaccination programme was progressing “very effectively and powerfully”. 

He referenced that the HSE’s vaccination portal today opened up to people aged 18-24

“Notwithstanding that we do need to be very very vigilant over the coming weeks because the Delta variant is going to increase, we will have an increase in case numbers and we have got to try and keep that to a minimum. 

There are twists and turns in Covid and that is what a global pandemic does. We have managed to return a lot of activity and reopen the economy and society over the last six months, effectively, but we have to be very very careful, because it can get undermined by the Delta variant.

He added: “It does remind us that even though we’re vaccinated we still have to be really careful because it is the combination of the vaccination programme with behaviour that helps us to stop the virus from circulating.” 

With reporting from Christina Finn and Rónán Duffy

