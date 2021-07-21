#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 July 2021
Covid vaccine portal now open to everyone aged 18 or over

The Cabinet meets this morning to discuss the reopening of indoor dining,

By Adam Daly Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 7:48 AM
48 minutes ago 2,171 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5501075
Image: PA
Image: PA

EVERY ADULT AGED 18 or over can register to receive a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from today.

The HSE said that those who register now will still be offered a Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine if it is available, but will be offered an AstraZeneca vaccine if it is available earlier than an mRNA jab.

HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed this morning that almost 5.3 million vaccine doses have been administered so – with over 79% adults partially vaccinated and over 65% fully vaccinated.

“Our vaccination programme has been under much understandable public scrutiny. As it now opens to those aged 18-24 to register online, feeling quite proud of everyone involved,” Reid tweeted this morning.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need:

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process.

Cabinet will meet this morning to discuss the reopening of indoor dining after final draft guidelines were agreed between government officials, publicans and restaurateurs yesterday.

The guidelines will see time limits for dining scrapped but the 11.30pm closing is set to remain and will be reviewed down the line.

A Digital Covid Certificate QR reader will also be used by pubs and restaurants in order to check for valid certificates.

There has also been a significant update in ventilation guidelines in the Health and Safety Authority return to work protocol. It contains guidelines for the installation of effective ventilation, including increasing air flow, air extraction systems and the use of CO2 monitors.

Unvaccinated children will be allowed join vaccinated adults once seated two metres away from other tables.

Indoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants is to reopen from next Monday, it is expected.

