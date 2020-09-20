#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Sunday 20 September 2020
Poll: What's the best way to serve eggs?

It’s Sunday morning, and we need to talk about eggs…again.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 9:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Jasty
Image: Shutterstock/Jasty

OKAY, IT’S SUNDAY morning, and we need to talk about eggs…again. 

We’re sorry, but amid a global pandemic let’s not forget our horror earlier this week when a photo of sacks upon sacks of discounted wet eggs in a British supermarket was shared on Twitter. 

It not only prompted my colleague Nicky Ryan to write a quiz about them, but we now want to know what your favourite type of egg is. 

Tell us: What’s the best way to serve eggs? 


Poll Results:

Poached (160)
Scrambled  (74)
Fried (71)
Boiled (soldiers optional) (46)
An omelette  (34)
I don't like eating eggs (15)
Something way fancier than any of the above  (7)
I'm allergic to eggs (6)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (5)
Straight out of a wet bag (2)










About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

