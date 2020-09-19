Quiz: How much do you know about eggs?

EGGS. FRY THEM, boil them, scramble them, poach them.

Bake them into a frittata, cook them into some rice, or put dozens of them into a bag of liquid and sell them for £1 at Morrison’s.

You heard me.

Many of us were both disgusted and captivated by a scene shared on Twitter this week: sacks upon sacks of discounted wet eggs found in a British supermarket.

This is an enduring sight, searing itself forever into our collective minds.

It inspired this quiz – or perhaps this is a desperate cry for help, a last-ditch attempt to try and remove the image from our brain so that we can, finally, move on.

Only time will tell.

My local Morrison’s is selling actual sacks of wet eggs. This is the most wretched and cursed item I have ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/bghKxOUxXu — Strumpet (Sexy Trumpet) (@TrumpetSexy) September 16, 2020 Source: Strumpet (Sexy Trumpet) /Twitter