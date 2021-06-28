Poll: Will a delayed re-opening of the hospitality sector change your summer plans?

AS THE NATIONAL Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) meet today concerns are mounting that there will be a delay to the 5 July reopening.

Cabinet could take a decision on the issue tomorrow, amid rising levels of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more transmissible.

Business and hospitality groups have called for clarity, amid growing speculation that the reopening of indoor hospitality could be delayed.

Will all that in mind we are asking today: Will a delayed re-opening of the hospitality sector change your summer plans?

