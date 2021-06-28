#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 June 2021
Poll: Will a delayed re-opening of the hospitality sector change your summer plans?

There are concerns that the Delta variant could lead us to delay our summer reopening of indoor hospitality.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 28 Jun 2021, 10:40 AM
1 hour ago 13,945 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479339
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

AS THE NATIONAL Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) meet today concerns are mounting that there will be a delay to the 5 July reopening. 

Cabinet could take a decision on the issue tomorrow, amid rising levels of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more transmissible.

Business and hospitality groups have called for clarity, amid growing speculation that the reopening of indoor hospitality could be delayed.

Will all that in mind we are asking today: Will a delayed re-opening of the hospitality sector change your summer plans?


Poll Results:

No. (692)
Yes. (370)
I've no plans for the summer.   (286)



About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (43)

