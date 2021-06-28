NPHET meeting today to consider advice on 5 July reopening of indoor hospitality

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to consider its advice to the Government on whether or not to further ease Covid-19 restrictions from next Monday.

The meeting means that the Cabinet could take a decision on the issue tomorrow. It comes amid concerns about the rising levels of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more transmissible.

Under the current reopening plan, the resumption of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants is set to be allowed from 5 July.

Business and hospitality groups have called for clarity, amid growing speculation that the reopening of indoor hospitality could be delayed.

While a decision was not expected until Thursday, the Taoiseach said yesterday that Cabinet will make its final decision early this week instead.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) will also meet to consider the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in younger age cohorts.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that allowing the vaccine surpluses to be used for younger people will be an “important factor” in the government’s decision to reopen hospitality.

Martin said he “doesn’t want to interfere or be seen to interfere with the deliberations of NIAC”. However, he said that the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has written to NIAC on the use of surplus vaccines for younger age groups.

“A substantial number of vaccines are available that cannot be used on the current age framework and guidance that has been given,” he said

Given that the Delta variant is here it is an issue that merits re-examination.