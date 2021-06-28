#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

NPHET meeting today to consider advice on 5 July reopening of indoor hospitality

NIAC will also meet to consider the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in younger age cohorts.

By Céimin Burke Monday 28 Jun 2021, 8:07 AM
40 minutes ago 4,601 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479235
A NPHET briefing featuring Professor Philip Nolan, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A NPHET briefing featuring Professor Philip Nolan, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn.
A NPHET briefing featuring Professor Philip Nolan, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to consider its advice to the Government on whether or not to further ease Covid-19 restrictions from next Monday.

The meeting means that the Cabinet could take a decision on the issue tomorrow. It comes amid concerns about the rising levels of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more transmissible.

Under the current reopening plan, the resumption of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants is set to be allowed from 5 July.

Business and hospitality groups have called for clarity, amid growing speculation that the reopening of indoor hospitality could be delayed.

While a decision was not expected until Thursday, the Taoiseach said yesterday that Cabinet will make its final decision early this week instead. 

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) will also meet to consider the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in younger age cohorts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that allowing the vaccine surpluses to be used for younger people will be an “important factor” in the government’s decision to reopen hospitality. 

Martin said he “doesn’t want to interfere or be seen to interfere with the deliberations of NIAC”. However, he said that the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has written to NIAC on the use of surplus vaccines for younger age groups.

“A substantial number of vaccines are available that cannot be used on the current age framework and guidance that has been given,” he said

Given that the Delta variant is here it is an issue that merits re-examination.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme today, higher education minister Simon Harris said he doesn’t want to preempt the two meetings, but the government wants to provide businesses with as much certainty as possible.

Discussing the possibility of the reopening being delayed until 19 July, when it would coincide with the return of international travel, Minister Harris said it was a judgement call but the vaccination programme would be a key factor.

“Every week, roughly speaking, buys you a period of time to allow 300,000, or thereabouts, more vaccines to be administered. The question for government, for our public health experts, and for us as a collective is to decide what is the right balance between vaccine, and reopening,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie