Wednesday 22 March 2023
Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson will ever lead the Conservatives again?
He has said he will vote against Rishi Sunak’s deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.
BORIS JOHNSON HAS said he will vote against Rishi Sunak’s deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

The former British prime minister, who had already voiced concerns about the deal brokered with Brussels, confirmed that he will not be backing the deal when MPs vote on the Stormont brake in the Commons later today.

He said that “the best course of action is to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and make sure that we take back control”.

The confirmation by Johnson of his opposition to the UK-EU deal comes ahead of his appearance before the Privileges Committee, where he will be grilled by MPs investigating claims he knowingly misled Parliament over the “partygate” affair.

The former British prime minister, who agreed the original Northern Ireland Protocol with Brussels as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, had earlier this month indicated that he would find it “very difficult” to support the Windsor agreement.

With Johnson back in the news today for various reasons, today we want to know… Do you think Boris Johnson will ever lead the Conservatives again? 


Poll Results:

No (367)
Yes (108)
I'm not sure  (33)



Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
