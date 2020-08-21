This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will this government last until the end of the year?

The latest blunder for the coalition government saw Dara Calleary resign as Minister for Agriculture this morning.

By Adam Daly Friday 21 Aug 2020, 9:58 AM
4 minutes ago 1,661 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5181700
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

THE MINISTER FOR Agriculture Dara Calleary resigned this morning in the wake of revelations he attended a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel on Wednesday night – 37 days into his tenure.

He became the second agriculture minister to resign since the government was formed earlier this summer, after Barry Cowen’s departure in July.

Micheál Martin’s government has also been facing criticism for the confusion caused by contrary messages on the latest public health guidelines, accused by many or eroding public compliance and confidence. 

So this morning we’re asking: Do you think this government will last until the end of the year?


Poll Results:

No (68)
Yes (20)
Not sure (7)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie