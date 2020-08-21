Poll: Will this government last until the end of the year?

THE MINISTER FOR Agriculture Dara Calleary resigned this morning in the wake of revelations he attended a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel on Wednesday night – 37 days into his tenure.

He became the second agriculture minister to resign since the government was formed earlier this summer, after Barry Cowen’s departure in July.

Micheál Martin’s government has also been facing criticism for the confusion caused by contrary messages on the latest public health guidelines, accused by many or eroding public compliance and confidence.

So this morning we’re asking: Do you think this government will last until the end of the year?

