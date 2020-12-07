Poll: Are you worried about a no-deal Brexit?

A pro-EU demonstrator holding banners outside the conference centre in Westminster last week.

POST-BREXIT TRADE talks between the EU and the UK are still deadlocked this morning, with the risk of a no-deal scenario remaining a possibility.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost worked late into last night on talks in Brussels as they sought to close out a deal after eight months of intense negotiations.

Talks resumed yesterday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gave the green light to start back up during a phone call on Saturday.

