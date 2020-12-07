#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 December 2020
Poll: Are you worried about a no-deal Brexit?

The trade talks are entering their final days.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 7 Dec 2020, 9:09 AM
A pro-EU demonstrator holding banners outside the conference centre in Westminster last week.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth

POST-BREXIT TRADE talks between the EU and the UK are still deadlocked this morning, with the risk of a no-deal scenario remaining a possibility.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost worked late into last night on talks in Brussels as they sought to close out a deal after eight months of intense negotiations.

Talks resumed yesterday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gave the green light to start back up during a phone call on Saturday.

As the trade talks enter their final days, are you worried a deal will not be struck? Or are you confident the two sides will overcome their differences and reach an agreement? 

Today we’re asking: Are you worried about a no-deal Brexit? 


Poll Results:

Yes (187)
No (155)


Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

