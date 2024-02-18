Poll: Have you watched all the movies nominated for Best Film at the Bafta awards?

THE BAFTA FILM awards take place this evening in London’s Royal Festival Hall.
The five shows nominated for Best Film are: Anatomy of a Fall; The Holdovers; Killers of the Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things.
Ahead of the awards which will be broadcast this evening on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm, we want to know: Have you watched all of the films nominated for Best Film?
Poll Results:
No, I haven't seen any (868)
I've watched some of them (542)
Yes, I've watched them all (41)
