Bafta award trophy Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Have you watched all the movies nominated for Best Film at the Bafta awards?

The Bafta Film Awards take place this evening at 7pm.
1 hour ago

THE BAFTA FILM awards take place this evening in London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The five shows nominated for Best Film are: Anatomy of a Fall; The Holdovers; Killers of the Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things. 

Ahead of the awards which will be broadcast this evening on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm, we want to know: Have you watched all of the films nominated for Best Film?


Poll Results:

No, I haven't seen any (868)
I've watched some of them (542)
Yes, I've watched them all (41)

Diarmuid Pepper
