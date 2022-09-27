Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
Poll: Do you keep a personal budget?

Budget 2023 is all over the news today.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 9:27 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

BUDGET 2023 IS to be announced at 1pm today, but its contents have been in the headlines for weeks, if not months, already.

Amid a cost-of-living crisis, the government has brought forward the Budget by two weeks from its usual mid-October date. Various groups from students to pensioners, and everyone in between, have been calling loudly for support to help them make ends meet.

Much of what Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will announce is in the news to read already – renters will receive a much-discussed tax credit, social welfare payments set to increase by €12 per week and a 25% reduction in childcare costs has been agreed as well.

So, with the national finances all over the news, we want to know: Do you keep a personal budget?


Poll Results:

No, never (54)
Yes, monthly (35)
Sometimes (32)
Yes, weekly (19)




About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

