Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 3 December 2023 Dublin: 0°C
Your Say

Poll: How much will you spend on Christmas this year?

The Christmas spending spree is well and truly underway.
2.3k
0
26 minutes ago

Pay day has now passed many of us by filling our bank accounts, for a few hours at least, with money. 

We are now hell bent, inexorably, towards the great spend for the Christmas period. 

It has emerged this morning that British consumers pay less than Irish purchasers for the same goods we buy here. Brexit and our 23% VAT rate partially to blame.

Regardless we’ll be filling our Christma socks with trinkets, presents, toys, booze and the usual supply of underpants for aged grandparents. 

With all that in my mind, this morning we are asking: How much will you spend on Christmas this year? 


Poll Results:

Over €1,000. (177)
€500-€999. (111)
€250-€499. (95)
Up to €250.  (57)
Bah humbug. I'm not going to spend anything. (29)
Less than €100. (25)






Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags