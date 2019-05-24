Polls have opened nationwide for the elections and referendum

VOTING IS UNDERWAY across the country for the European and local elections, and the referendum on divorce.

Voters in Limerick, Waterford and Cork city are also voting to decide whether or not they will have directly elected mayors.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will remain open until 10pm tonight.

The majority of voters will receive three ballot papers when they arrive at their polling station. If you want to see what they’ll look like before you go in, you’ll find them here.

Ballot boxes will be opened at 9am tomorrow and results will begin to emerge across the country tomorrow, continuing into Sunday, but it may be early next week before the final results are all confirmed.