Saturday 26 March 2022
Planning granted for 570 new homes in Dublin

It is the first phase of the development at the site of the former Irish Glass Bottle factory.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago
The developer's mock-up image of the site.
Image: glassbottle.ie
The developer's mock-up image of the site.
PLANNING PERMISSION HAS been granted for 570 new homes in Dublin. 

The development at Poolbeg in Ringsend is the first phase of the development on the site of the former Irish Glass Bottle Factory and will see the construction of a mixed tenure neighbourhood on 63,160 sqm. of lands.

Along with privately owned and build to rent units, one quarter of all the homes will be allocated as social and affordable.

The wider 37-acre brownfield site is one of the last large-scale pieces of development land left in Dublin city with a total of up to 3,800 homes planned for what has been described as a ‘new suburb’ for the city. 

A consortium of Ronan Group Real Estate, Oaktree Capital Management, and Lioncor Developments said it welcomed the decision by Dublin City Council to grant the development permission as part of the Strategic Development Zone scheme for the area.  

The group said it plans to align with it with the concept of a 15-minute city, where residents can avail of multiple amenities within easy pedestrian, cycling and public transportation access of their south inner city homes. 

This can create “a liveable community on their doorstep”, the group said. 

“To facilitate this, the Phase 1 development will come complete with 100s of bicycle parking spaces, cycle lanes, pedestrian walkways and EV charging points,” it added. 

“The site is ideally situated alongside superb public transport options available to traverse the city by nearby DART and Dublin Bus options, with future plans to extend the Luas Red Line to Ringsend.”

Speaking about the development, a spokesperson said it is a “future-thinking project” on what is presently a “barren industrial plot” of land. 

They said: “Located on the Poolbeg peninsula in the heart of Dublin, the Glass Bottle site looks out onto Dublin Bay in what is an incredible location. The granting of an initial 570 much needed homes, marks the start of what will be an exciting journey not only for Glass Bottle but the entire city of Dublin.”

Eoghan Dalton
