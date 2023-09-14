Post-mortem exam to be conducted on body of 66-year-old man found in Cork

A POST-MORTEM EXAMINATION is due to be carried out on a 66-year-old man after his decomposed remains were found at an apartment in Youghal, Co Cork.

Gardaí say that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation. The post-mortem is being carried out as a precautionary measure.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed of the body find which occurred when a person went to check on the man. A post-mortem will take place at Cork University Hospital.

The area where the discovery was made has been sealed off for a technical examination. There was no sign of a break in or a disturbance at the property.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court on Cork. An inquest will take place in due course.