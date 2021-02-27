#Open journalism No news is bad news

Post-mortems to be carried out on bodies of three brothers found dead in Cork

Patrick (60), William (66) and John (59) Hennessy were found dead after an extensive garda operation.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 7:55 AM
Gardaí at the scene in north Cork yesterday.
Image: Journal.ie
Image: Journal.ie

POST-MORTEMS ARE to be carried out on the bodies of three brothers found in an apparent murder-suicide in Cork yesterday. 

Named locally as brothers Patrick (60), William (66) and John (59) Hennessy – all three were found dead after an extensive garda operation.

The horrific events began on Thursday night at 11.40pm when gardaí went to an isolated farm house in the townland of Curragorm – located about five kilometres from the North Cork town of Mitchelstown.

The bodies of Paddy Hennessy and Willie Hennessy were found near a farmhouse.

The body of 59-year old Johnny Hennessy was discovered by gardaí in a river, around 5 kilometres away.

Gardaí yesterday continued their operations at the scene as the bodies remained in situ. Post mortems are due to be carried out on the bodies by Dr Margaret Bolster, the Assistant State Pathologist, today.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty, addressing the media outside Mitchelstown Garda Station, said gardaí are now in contact with the bereaved family and that a family liaison officer has been appointed.

Superintendent Geraghty added that gardaí are seeking anyone who may have any information about interactions between the three men in the run up to this incident to get in touch with them.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

