Poll: How often do you post letters?

AN POST INTENDS to allow free postage to and from residents in nursing and care homes ahead of an expected tightening of restrictions on social movement.

Senders are advised to write ‘FREEPOST’ in capital letters on the envelope where they would usually put a stamp.

A statement from An Post said that the decision was made “recognising the increasing restrictions across the country” with a view to “bring a little joy”.

Fewer people send letters nowadays, opting for other forms of communication such as email, but some have started sending letters and postcards again amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

