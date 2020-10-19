#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 October 2020
Poll: How often do you post letters?

Fewer people send letters nowadays, opting for other forms of communication such as email.

By Órla Ryan Monday 19 Oct 2020, 9:43 AM
32 minutes ago 5,675 Views 8 Comments
File photo of a post box in Dublin city.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AN POST INTENDS to allow free postage to and from residents in nursing and care homes ahead of an expected tightening of restrictions on social movement.

Senders are advised to write ‘FREEPOST’ in capital letters on the envelope where they would usually put a stamp.

A statement from An Post said that the decision was made “recognising the increasing restrictions across the country” with a view to “bring a little joy”.

Fewer people send letters nowadays, opting for other forms of communication such as email, but some have started sending letters and postcards again amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

We want to know: How often do you post letters?


Poll Results:

Very rarely (234)
Every couple of months (139)
At least once a month (128)
Never (73)
At least once a week (66)





Órla Ryan

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

