'Potential for flooding': Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for 18 counties

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning remains in place across 18 counties until midnight tonight.

The warning kicked in at 6pm yesterday evening and remains in place until 11:59pm.

The yellow warning is currently in place for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann warned there will be heavy rainfall during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally with a risk of thunderstorms.

“The rain will be heavy widely, with prolonged and thundery downpours in places and a risk of flooding,” the forecaster has said.

Rainfall warning for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. Source: Met Éireann

It’s set to be cloudy throughout the day with persistent or heavy rains in areas.

There will be some drier intervals in the east for a time this afternoon, Met Éireann has said, with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees expected.

Tonight will be wet but drier weather will likely develop in the west and southwest, gradually extending eastwards.

Rain will continue overnight in Leinster and Ulster, however, but it will become more patchy. Mist and fog will also develop in many areas with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees forecast.

Tomorrow will start dry but in the early afternoon will bring rain in the west which will gradually spread eastwards.