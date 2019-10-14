This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Potential for flooding': Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for 18 counties

The warning is in place until 11:59pm.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 14 Oct 2019, 10:53 AM
10 minutes ago 1,219 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4850156
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning remains in place across 18 counties until midnight tonight. 

The warning kicked in at 6pm yesterday evening and remains in place until 11:59pm.

The yellow warning is currently in place for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. 

Met Éireann warned there will be heavy rainfall during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally with a risk of thunderstorms. 

“The rain will be heavy widely, with prolonged and thundery downpours in places and a risk of flooding,” the forecaster has said.

Capture Rainfall warning for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. Source: Met Éireann

It’s set to be cloudy throughout the day with persistent or heavy rains in areas.

There will be some drier intervals in the east for a time this afternoon, Met Éireann has said, with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees expected. 

Tonight will be wet but drier weather will likely develop in the west and southwest, gradually extending eastwards. 

Rain will continue overnight in Leinster and Ulster, however, but it will become more patchy. Mist and fog will also develop in many areas with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees forecast. 

Tomorrow will start dry but in the early afternoon will bring rain in the west which will gradually spread eastwards. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie