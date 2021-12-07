#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 7 December 2021
Thousands of homes without power after Storm Barra makes landfall in the west of Ireland

Most parts of the country are experiencing strong and gusty winds.

By Ian Curran Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5622143
Image: Shutterstock/Gary Perkin
Image: Shutterstock/Gary Perkin

THOUSANDS OF HOMES are without electricity after Storm Barra made landfall earlier this morning, delivering winds of up to 113 km/h in parts of the country.

ESB Networks has recorded faults in in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Carlow, Dublin, Offaly, Cavan and Monaghan.

One of the worst hit areas is Ardnagappary in Donegal, where more than 14,000 customers are affected as of 8.20am.

ESB Storm Barra Power faults as of 8.20am Source: ESB Networks

Status red wind warnings were in place for Cork and Kerry this morning with another scheduled in Co Clare at 4pm.

Orange wind warnings are also in place in Dublin, Louth, Meath,  Clare, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford. 

Most parts of the country are experiencing strong and gusty winds. 

Updates on most faults, along with their expected restoration times can be found here.

Flooding has been reported in Cork and Kerry, where some roads, including the Pier Roads/Bell Heights area of Kenmare, are impassable.

Irish Rail said all services are still operating across its routes but delays can be expected in worst-hit counties, while Bus Éireann services are cancelled in Status Red counties.

With reporting by Lauren Boland

Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

