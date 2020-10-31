Thousands without power as Storm Aiden sweeps across the country

THOUSANDS OF HOMES and businesses are without power this morning as gusts of up to 130km/h hit the country.

A map of power outages across the country this morning Source: ESB

A Status Orange wind warning was in place this morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 10am.

Another Status Orange wind warning is still in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare until 4pm.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the remaining counties until 4pm today.

Met Éireann has warned that Storm Aiden will bring mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

Very high seas will lead to a risk of some coastal flooding, the forecaster said.

Over 5,000 homes and businesses have been left without power this morning.

Around 2,000 customers are without power in Sallins, Co Kildare, while around 1,200 customers have also been left without power in Kilkee, Co Clare.

ESB Networks crews are mobilising in respective areas around the country as outages occur.

“While we expect a busy day as the storm tracks north, the level of damage isn’t particularly unusual for a windy day at this time of the year,” an ESB spokesperson said.

Updates on most faults, along with their expected restoration times can be found here.