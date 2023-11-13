Around 110,000 homes and businesses without power as Storm Debi batters country

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 10 minutes ago
AROUND 110,000 HOMES and businesses are without power this morning as Storm Debi batters the country.
A Status Red wind warning for east Galway and Roscommon has been extended until 7am.
Another Status Red wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath has been extended until 9am.
The ESB has said storm force winds associated with Storm Debi have “caused damage to the electricity network overnight, predominantly in western, midwest and midlands counties”.
As of 7.45am, around 100,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power.
Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland shortly after 8am, Brian Tapley of the ESB said more than 110,000 customers are now without power.
The ESB has said this number of people experience outages may rise as the storm tracks eastwards.
According to the ESB’s PowerCheck, Claregalway in Co Galway is the most affected area, with 6,478 customers impacted by an outage there.
This is followed by Mohill in Co Leitrim, where 2,337 customers are impacted by an outage.
The ESB currently has “all available resources” deployed to deal with the outages and it said “crews will respond to all electricity outages once it’s safe to do so”.
ESB Networks is warning people who come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks to “never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous”.
At ESB Networks we are keeping a close eye on #StormDebi. Here is some advice on how to stay prepared in advance. In case of electricity related emergencies call us on 1800 372 999. Remember to always #StaySafe and #StayClear pic.twitter.com/vw1DsNsRNM— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) November 12, 2023
People are also being advised to keep a torch in an easy to access location, along with an extra supply of batteries.
It may also be useful to keep your phone and portable chargers charged up this morning in case an outage occurs.
People should also know where their household fuses and trip switches are so they can be checked if there are any issues with electrics.
The ESB has said during major outages, information and updates are usually broadcast on radio stations.
“You can tune in on your portable radio or mobile device,” it advises.
In case of electricity-related emergencies, the ESB can be contacted on 1800 372 999.
All power outage updates are available to view on the ESB’s PowerCheck website.
