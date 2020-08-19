Over 10,000 homes and businesses without power as Storm Ellen makes landfall

Flooding in Skibbereen, Co Cork this evening

Flooding in Skibbereen, Co Cork this evening

THOUSANDS OF HOMES and businesses are without power across the country this evening as Storm Ellen approaches.

A Status Red wind warning is in effect in Cork until midnight.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Munster, Galway and Mayo until 6am tomorrow with a Status Yellow wind warning in place in the rest of the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting the storm is likely to produce “a core of very severe and destructive winds” with heavy rain also likely in southwestern and southern counties.

Over 10,000 homes and businesses have been left without power this evening.

As many as 1,703 customers are without power in Athy, Co Kildare this evening, with up to 1,182 without power in Springs, Co Waterford.

1,491 customers are without power in Macroom, Co Cork.

Updates on most faults, along with their expected restoration times can be found here.

A map of power outages across the country this evening Source: ESB

Earlier today, ESB Networks tweeted asking its customers to “be prepared to be without electricity in case their area is affected by tonight’s upcoming Storm Emma”.

“If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, do not approach as they could be live and extremely dangerous,” it said.

There has also been reports of flooding in Skibbereen, Cork this evening.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney this afternoon, Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said that “all areas” of Ireland are at risk tonight from what is expected to be a “high-impact storm”.

The storm, which is caused by a “very deep depression” in the atmosphere, will first hit Kerry and Cork before it moves across the country tonight.

Cusack said that coastal and river flooding is possible in addition to heavy rain and falling trees.

Cork, Kerry and Clare are at particular risk of coastal flooding.

“Nobody should be out hillwalking or going near the coast from this afternoon onwards,” she said.

“We’re particularly concerned for hundreds or thousands of tourists camping out enjoying the beautiful scenery in the south and the west.”

With reporting by Sean Murray