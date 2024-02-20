Pregnant woman killed after car collides with pedestrians in Co Fermanagh

A WOMAN WHO was six months pregnant has died following a collision yesterday in Co Fermanagh.

The collision happened yesterday at around 8pm Boa Island Road in Belleek.

The PSNI had received reports of a collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

Valeria Amorim, aged 28 and who was from the Belleek area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

She was one of the three pedestrians.

Two other pedestrians were tended to by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for information and witnesses.

Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the PSNI investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit.