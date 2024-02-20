Advertisement
Valeria Amorim, who died in the collision Family handout
belleek

Pregnant woman killed after car collides with pedestrians in Co Fermanagh

The woman, who was six months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
0
2.6k
20 minutes ago

A WOMAN WHO was six months pregnant has died following a collision yesterday in Co Fermanagh.

The collision happened yesterday at around 8pm Boa Island Road in Belleek.

The PSNI had received reports of a collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

Valeria Amorim, aged 28 and who was from the Belleek area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was one of the three pedestrians. 

Two other pedestrians were tended to by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for information and witnesses.

Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the PSNI investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     