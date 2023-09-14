Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
Prepay Power lowers gas and electricity prices following last year's increases
The modest reduction comes after two significant electricity price hikes in late 2022.
PREPAY POWER WILL lower its gas and electricity prices from November this year.

The pay-as-you-go energy provider said that dual-fuel customers can expect to save over €400 on average with new pricing, which will see a reduction in unit rates of 13.5% for gas and 12.8% for electricity.

Last December, the company increased its electricity prices by 9.9%, not long after a 19% increase just months before.

Prepay Energy customers, of which there are more than 180,000, will see new pricing take effect from November 1.

With the service, customers can monitor and control their energy usage through a mobile app.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are delighted to announce these price reductions for our customers today.

“Our customers will continue to benefit from standard rates that are amongst the lowest in the market, significantly cheaper than the standard rates from many bill pay suppliers.”

