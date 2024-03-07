President Michael D Higgins back at Áras after spending week in hospital

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has returned to Áras an Uachtaráin after being admitted to hospital last week after feeling unwell.

The President, aged 82, was admitted to St James’s Hospital last Thursday for precautionary tests after feeling unwell.

In a statement on Monday, Áras an Uachtaráin said that the results of medical tests that the President has undergone have all been positive.

Advertisement

“They have indicated no serious or long-term concerns for the President’s health,” the statement read.

“The tests have determined that the President experienced a mild transient weakness from which they expect him to make a full recovery.”

The President’s medical team have also advised that he put a limit on the extent of the public engagements which he undertakes over the coming weeks “in order to facilitate the short period of recuperation that they have recommended”.

Last July, the President underwent a planned surgery to relieve back pain.