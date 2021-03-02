President Higgins has a new puppy named in a nod to our times

President Michael D Higgins is in his tenth year as Head of State.

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D. Higgins has a new dog named Misneach.

The new presidential pooch comes following the death of Síoda last year and will be a companion for Bród.

The new dog has been spotted out walking with President Higgins and a number of pictures have been published by Extra.ie.

A spokesperson for Áras and Uachtaráin has now confirmed the addition to the household.

“I can confirm that the President has a Bernese mountain dog puppy in training. He is five months old and, given the time we are in, the President has given him the name ‘Misneach’, which translates as Courage,” the spokesperson said.

Bród (meaning Pride) and Síoda (meaning Silk) were regularly pictured following President Higgins around at all major events that he hosted in the Áras prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Kennel Club previously told TheJournal.ie that Bernese mountain dogs have the perfect demeanour when it comes to meeting and greeting domestic and foreign dignitaries.