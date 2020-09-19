#Open journalism No news is bad news

President Higgins' dog Síoda dies following short illness

Bród and Síoda had become the stars of the Áras in recent years.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 12,490 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5209286

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D HIGGINS has announced the death of Síoda, one of his Bernese Mountain dogs.

Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed the death of Síoda as part of the President’s newsletter, stating: “Sadly we must report that Síoda has passed away, after a short illness.”

Síoda was one of two Bernese Mountain Dogs regularly pictured following President Higgins around at all major events that he hosted in the Áras. 

The fluffiest members of the Higgins family became the stars of the Áras, with unofficial Instagram and Twitter pages being made in their names amassing thousands of followers. 

The Irish Kennel Club previously told TheJournal.ie that Bernese Mountain dogs have the perfect demeanour when it comes to meeting and greeting domestic and foreign dignitaries. 

The First Dogs peaceful nature is evident through the archival footage of their many meet and greets where they are usually the main attraction. 

royal-visit-to-dublin-day-two Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

german-president-gauck-on-visit-to-ireland Bród and Síoda greet German President Joachim Gauck (L) and his partner Daniela Schadt in 2015. Source: DPA/PA Images

download

aras 617 Síoda taking a dip during a garden party at Aras An Uachtarain, 2018. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

Bród and Síoda were even the focus of some scrutiny during the 2018 presidential campaign.

Candidate Peter Casey questioned Higgin’s choice to keep Bernese Mountain Dogs as pets as well as making false claims about the dog’s grooming bills (you’ll find our FactCheck on that subject here). 

