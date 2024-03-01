Advertisement
President Michael D Higgins spends night in hospital after feeling unwell

A statement from Áras an Uachtaráin said the President is in “excellent spirits”.
1 hour ago

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has spent the night in hospital after being admitted for precautionary tests after feeling unwell.

The President, aged 82, was admitted to hospital yesterday evening.

The decision to admit him was taken on the back of advice from professionals who saw him at his home in the Phoenix Park earlier.

In a statement last night, Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed that the President was “initially assessed” at the Áras “where no immediate concerns were identified but a decision was made to proceed to hospital in order to undergo tests, the initial results of which have been positive”.

The Áras confirmed President Higgins would remain in hospital overnight. 

The statement said he was in “excellent spirits and has thanked the medical staff for the care he has received”.

President Higgins had been due to host an afternoon tea at the Áras today and attend the FAI Women’s President’s Cup in Athlone tomorrow. 

Last July, the President underwent a planned surgery to relieve back pain. 

