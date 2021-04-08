#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Advertisement

President Higgins says 'exclusion' of Travellers is based on 'unrepublican populist sentiments'

The President was speaking on International Traveller and Roma Day.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 7,287 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5403830

Source: Áras an Uachtaráin/YouTube

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has marked International Traveller and Roma Day by celebrating the culture of the Travelling community and hitting out at the discrimination it faces.  

In a video message, President Higgins takes issues with policies at a national and local level that he says has failed to address “with compassion and understanding, the needs of the Travelling community”.

“Far too many challenges remain for Travellers and Roma. The bitter fruits of a failure of State policy are manifold, where it existed,” he says. 

Submission to narrow, exclusionary, property-based, and most unrepublican populist sentiments, in far too many Local Authorities, stand as indictments on Irish society past and present. 

President Higgins said the failures by the State to provide for the needs of Travellers has been noted internationally

He cites poorer levels of education in the community, with just 14% of Traveller women completing secondary education and 60% of Traveller men not progressing beyond primary education. 

“Any general population, with a concept of citizenship and justice, should be concerned at the significant proportion of their fellow citizens from special groups that are being regularly excluded, generation after generation,” President Higgins says. 

The President says that “not all suffered Covid-19 equally” and that “poor people have suffered disproportionally”. 

“Among those poor, Roma and Travellers have been even further impacted,” he adds. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

President Higgins says that the 2017 recognition of Traveller ethnicity was something that “we had been working for so long to achieve”.

“It acknowledges the discrimination that has been experienced by Travellers by members of a society willing to view them as a group living on the margins of the settled community, rather than a distinct ethnic group that has existed in Ireland since long before the years of the Great Irish Famine,” he says.

“So today, as we celebrate the unique culture of the Traveller and Roma communities, and the role that culture has played in the shared memory of a nation, we remind ourselves especially of the vital role that Travellers have traditionally played, and continue to play, in our society and of the positive contribution their culture has made over centuries to Irish society – in music, song, crafts, and all areas of culture.” 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie