Friday 24 December 2021
Michael D Higgins: Irish people's response to Covid challenges has been one of courage and resilience

Uachtarán na hÉireann used his Christmas address to praise people for their “deep commitment to others”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 24 Dec 2021, 6:00 AM
Image: Uachtarán na hÉireann
Image: Uachtarán na hÉireann

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has praised the public for their efforts in responding to the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, telling them their actions have demonstrated “courage, resilience, patience and a deep commitment to others”.

“This last year has been a challenging one and for some more than others,” Uachtarán na hÉireann said during his Christmas address. 

The Uachtarán and his wife Sabina have chosen Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s depiction of the Flight into Egypt as their official Christmas card from Áras an Uachtaráin.

Uachtarán Higgins said the scene represents a story of a journey impelled by a great will to protect others – a journey undertaken in great darkness but navigated in a spirit of trust and hope.

President Higgins said that the rollout of vaccines have given a “renewed hope”, but added that he is “profoundly aware” of the many people who have lost loved ones to Covid during 2021. 

All of you, in your lived daily lives, have been called upon to play your own part as we faced the challenge of Covid-19. It is a challenge to which you have risen with commitment and generosity, making the sacrifices necessary to protect your loved ones and your fellow citizens.
It has been heart-warming to witness all of our people, across different generations, offering and delivering those expressions of solidarity, kindness, compassion and care for others, and to be given the assurance that those values remain as a source of inspiration in the lives of our communities. 

President Higgins acknowledged that we are “once more in a period of adjustment” because of the pandemic, and that he is confident that there will be a better future ahead, “rooted in that spirit of unselfish citizenship that has been so visible in recent times”.

“Once again, may I wish you a safe and Happy Christmas, and a New Year of hope, promise and fulfilment. Beir Beannacht. Nollaig Shona daoibh go léir.”

