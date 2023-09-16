Michael D Higgins to praise Gardaí and emergency staff in commemoration service this afternoon

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will lay a wreath at a commemoration service later this afternoon in remembrance of all Garda members and staff who have lost their lives in service over the last 101 years.

The president will praise the sacrifices made by those who died in the service and the sacrifices made by their family members, too.

The service, which will take place at 3:30pm, will be held in front of the refurbished Garda Monument of Remembrance at Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park.

The refurbished monument features the names of the more than 1,800 Garda personnel who have died whilst in service over the last century.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, Minister of State James Browne, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, and family members and colleagues of those Gardaí who have lost their lives since the establishment of An Garda Síochána will al be in attendance today.

President Higgins will praise the history and the contributions made by Gardaí and emergency service staff in his speech this afternoon.

“As a society, we owe a particular debt of gratitude to all those who serve in An Garda Síochána, and in each of our emergency services,” he will say.

Advertisement

The work of An Garda Síochána cannot be easily summed up, Higgins will say.

Higgins will make particular reference to those workers who lost their lives and while treating people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It calls to memory too those who lost their lives while rescuing others from our waters or assisting the public suffering, distressed and displaced in times of flooding, or again during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the president will say.

Higgins will also add that the loss of a garda represents a loss for a whole community.

“It is a loss that goes beyond that of their immediate family and reaches deep into the communities in which they have served.”

While acknowledging the “complex” history of the Gardaí over the last 101 years, Higgins will praise the organisation it has become today.

“From that complex history, and indeed informed by it, emerged a police service to which we have been able to entrust our safety. The transition to a largely unarmed civil authority, when it came, is an important part of the history of the foundation of the State,” he will say.

A live stream of the event will be available on An Garda Síochána’s social media channels.