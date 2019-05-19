Prince Charles and Camilla to take in the sights of Wicklow

Pat O'Connell, a fishmonger at the English Market in Cork, meeting Prince Charles and Camilla last year.

BRITAIN’S PRINCE CHARLES and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will begin a two-day visit to Ireland tomorrow.

The royals are set to visit a number of locations in County Wicklow such as Powerscourt, Glendalough and the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation.

It is understood that Camilla will also pay a visit to a women’s refuge in Bray.

Earlier this month, it was reported that gardaí were carrying out security sweeps of locations where the royals are due to visit.

Prince Charles has visited Ireland numerous times in recent years, but security sources told TheJournal.ie that additional security will be in place during this visit due to recent activity by dissident republicans.

The pair visited Ireland in June last year on a four-day trip.

During their stay, they visited a number of locations in Cork and Kerry, including Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney.

The Duke and Duchess also visited Northern Ireland during their trip where they laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in Omagh.