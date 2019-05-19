This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prince Charles and Camilla to take in the sights of Wicklow

Gardaí have been carrying out security sweeps of locations where the royals are due to visit.

By Christina Finn Sunday 19 May 2019, 9:00 PM
42 minutes ago 6,921 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639683
Pat O'Connell, a fishmonger at the English Market in Cork, meeting Prince Charles and Camilla last year.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Pat O'Connell, a fishmonger at the English Market in Cork, meeting Prince Charles and Camilla last year.
Pat O'Connell, a fishmonger at the English Market in Cork, meeting Prince Charles and Camilla last year.
Image: RollingNews.ie

BRITAIN’S PRINCE CHARLES and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will begin a two-day visit to Ireland tomorrow.

The royals are set to visit a number of locations in County Wicklow such as Powerscourt, Glendalough and the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation. 

It is understood that Camilla will also pay a visit to a women’s refuge in Bray. 

Earlier this month, it was reported that gardaí were carrying out security sweeps of locations where the royals are due to visit. 

Prince Charles has visited Ireland numerous times in recent years, but security sources  told TheJournal.ie that additional security will be in place during this visit due to recent activity by dissident republicans.

The pair visited Ireland in June last year on a four-day trip.

During their stay, they visited a number of locations in Cork and Kerry, including Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney.

The Duke and Duchess also visited Northern Ireland during their trip where they laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in Omagh.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie