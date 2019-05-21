Prince Charles visits Wicklow Mountains National Park during day two of Ireland visit

Prince Charles in Glendalough, Co Wicklow earlier today Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

BRITAIN’S PRINCE CHARLES has visited the Wicklow Mountains National Park today during the second day of his visit to Ireland.

During the visit, Prince Charles spent time at Glendalough and met with staff who work in nature conservation and education programmes.

On his arrival, he was greeted by the secretary general of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Katherine Licken and other officials of the Department.

Prince Charles with head gardener Seamus O'Brien at the National Botanic Gardens, Kilmacurragh, Co Wicklow. Source: Gerry Mooney via RollingNews.ie

During his tour of the upper lake he also met members of the two local Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team and the Dublin Wicklow mountain rescue team who have a close working relationship with the National Park.

Members of the National Parks and Wildlife Services team presented Prince Charles with an oak seedling grown from an acorn collected from the oak woodlands in Glendalough to mark his visit.

Head Gardener, Seamus O’Brien, gives The Prince of Wales a walking tour of the Kilmacurragh gardens, including a wildflower meadow. pic.twitter.com/C7CoznjYCE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 21, 2019 Source: Clarence House /Twitter

The Prince of Wales visits the Ireland’s largest National Park, Wicklow Mountains.



At Upper Lake, His Royal Highness hears about the park’s conservation and education work. #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/QROmz7d0iK — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 21, 2019 Source: Clarence House /Twitter

Prince Charles has been joined on his visit to Ireland by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

Beginning the trip yesterday, the Prince and Duchess were greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Glencree Peace and Reconciliation Centre.

After meeting staff, Prince Charles met participants of a legacy dialogue session, whilst the Duchess met participants of the Women’s Leadership Programme.

The pair then joined a reception at Powerscourt House and Gardens.

In the evening, they arrived at the Ambassador’s residence in Glencairn to join a reception and dinner.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall being welcomed to Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Co.Wicklow, by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Preparation for visit

Earlier this month, it was reported that gardaí were carrying out security sweeps of locations where the royals are due to visit.

Prince Charles has visited Ireland numerous times in recent years, but security sources told TheJournal.ie that additional security would be in place during this visit due to recent activity by dissident republicans.

The pair visited Ireland in June last year on a four-day trip.

During their stay, they visited a number of locations in Cork and Kerry, including Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney.

The Duke and Duchess also visited Northern Ireland during their trip where they laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in Omagh.

With reporting by Christina Finn