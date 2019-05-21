Prince Charles visits Wicklow Mountains National Park during day two of Ireland visit

BRITAIN’S PRINCE CHARLES has visited the Wicklow Mountains National Park today during the second day of his visit to Ireland.
During the visit, Prince Charles spent time at Glendalough and met with staff who work in nature conservation and education programmes.
On his arrival, he was greeted by the secretary general of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Katherine Licken and other officials of the Department.
During his tour of the upper lake he also met members of the two local Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team and the Dublin Wicklow mountain rescue team who have a close working relationship with the National Park.
Members of the National Parks and Wildlife Services team presented Prince Charles with an oak seedling grown from an acorn collected from the oak woodlands in Glendalough to mark his visit.
Prince Charles has been joined on his visit to Ireland by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.
Beginning the trip yesterday, the Prince and Duchess were greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Glencree Peace and Reconciliation Centre.
After meeting staff, Prince Charles met participants of a legacy dialogue session, whilst the Duchess met participants of the Women’s Leadership Programme.
The pair then joined a reception at Powerscourt House and Gardens.
In the evening, they arrived at the Ambassador’s residence in Glencairn to join a reception and dinner.
Preparation for visit
Earlier this month, it was reported that gardaí were carrying out security sweeps of locations where the royals are due to visit.
Prince Charles has visited Ireland numerous times in recent years, but security sources told TheJournal.ie that additional security would be in place during this visit due to recent activity by dissident republicans.
The pair visited Ireland in June last year on a four-day trip.
During their stay, they visited a number of locations in Cork and Kerry, including Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney.
The Duke and Duchess also visited Northern Ireland during their trip where they laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in Omagh.
With reporting by Christina Finn
