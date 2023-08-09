Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo File image of the entrance to Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.
# Dublin
Prisoner in Mountjoy hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following assault
The man, aged in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at a Dublin hospital following the assault.
25 minutes ago

AN PRISONER AT Mountjoy Prison in Dublin has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault this week.

Gardaí are investigating the assault on a man in his 30s that happened in the prison on Monday evening.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

It’s understood that the victim had received stab wounds.

The man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at a Dublin hospital.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
