Prisoner in Mountjoy hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following assault

AN PRISONER AT Mountjoy Prison in Dublin has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault this week.
Gardaí are investigating the assault on a man in his 30s that happened in the prison on Monday evening.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
It’s understood that the victim had received stab wounds.
The man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at a Dublin hospital.
