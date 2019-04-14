This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Private cancer patients getting access to drugs that public patients can't get is 'incredibly unfair'

The Irish Cancer Society said that lifesaving medicines should be available to everyone who could benefit from them, not just people with private health insurance.

By Christine Bohan Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 7:47 PM
1 hour ago 6,700 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4591865
File photo
Image: DPA/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE IRISH CANCER Society has said that private patients being able to access drugs for treating cancer which public patients can’t get is ‘incredibly unfair’.  

The organisation made the comments after VHI, which is the biggest health insurer in the country, said it would begin offering the innovative new drugs to its members for the treatment of very advanced melanoma, breast cancer and lung cancer. 

The Sunday Business Post reported today that the drugs will not be available to people who do not have private health insurance with VHI. 

Professor John Crown, an oncologist at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, tweeted that the move was “welcome, but for the first time we now have differential public versus private access for cancer drugs”. 

The Irish Cancer Society said that lifesaving medicines should be available to everyone who could benefit from them, not just people with private insurance. 

“Private patients can already skip the queue for cancer tests,” said chief executive Averil Power. “Unless the government acts, the same will now be the case for some cancer drugs.”

She noted that the drugs in question are expensive and don’t work for every person who takes them, “but can be of huge benefit to some patients”. 

“Where there is strong evidence an innovative drug will work for a particular person, their doctor should be able to give it to them, regardless of whether they are a public or private patient,” she said. 

The Irish Patients Association called on the government to immediately match public patients access to medicine which private patients can get. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christine Bohan
@ChristineBohan
christine@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie