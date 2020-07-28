This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Bill to extend protections for renters to go before Dáil this morning

All protections implemented by the bill will last until January 2021.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 8:53 AM
8 minutes ago 428 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5161629
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A BILL BY Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will be brought before the Dáil today to replace emergency protections for tenants that were first brought in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bill, known as The Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill 2020, is set to replace the emergency measures that were recently extended until 1 August.

The measures proposed by the bill include protections to renters who have fallen into rent arrears, giving them 28 days to pay owed rent before they can be evicted.

Rent increases for workers who are on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme will be banned. 

Both of these measures will last until January 2021. 

Minister O’Brien said previously that strong legislation was needed as the emergency measures could not remain in place indefinitely.

“It is well known that they could not be extended indefinitely so it is important we have strong legislation, which combines targeting those who are most vulnerable with longer-term measures to address rent arrears, in place prior to the Dáil recess,” said O’Brien.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin expressed his concerns about the bill, saying that it will only provide “limited protection” to renters, and will remove all other protections afforded by the emergency measures.

“Landlords will again be able to issue vacant possession notices to quit or implement such notices that were served before March 27th. These notices have been the single biggest cause of family homelessness in recent years,” said Ó Broin.

Labour’s spokesperson on housing, Senator Rebecca Moynihan, says that the bill is flawed and will offer little protections to tenants impacted by Covid-19. 

Moynihan also says that she expects to see an increase in homelessness due to the bill.

The government must prepare for that reality now as their flawed bill won’t stop people losing their homes. We know that the pandemic ban on evictions clearly worked to stop the increase in homelessness.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

