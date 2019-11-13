This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One-third of people believe protein bars are healthy - but they're highly processed with a lot of saturated fat

The main ingredient found in 38% of protein bars was chocolate.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 7:00 AM
8 minutes ago 581 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4889131
Man eating protein bar during workout.
Image: Shutterstock/Jakub Zak
Man eating protein bar during workout.
Man eating protein bar during workout.
Image: Shutterstock/Jakub Zak

PROTEIN BARS ARE perceived by one-third of people as healthy despite 77% of them having high levels of saturated fat, a study from SafeFood has found. 

A new report launched today by SafeFood, the public body for consumer awareness around healthy eating, examined the nutritional content of 83 high-protein food and drinks from shops around the country. These included protein bars, yoghurts and milks. 

The research found that 38% of high-protein bars included in the research listed chocolate as their main ingredient.   

Director of Human Health & Nutrition at SafeFood Catherine Conlon said there has been a “significant and consistent” increase in the amount of foods claiming to have high protein levels.

“What’s also evident from dietary data is that men and women are already consuming more than enough protein in their diets and simply don’t need this extra, highly processed protein,” said Conlon in a statement. 

The number of products for sale claiming to have high levels of protein rose by 500% between 2010 and 2016, industry sources said in the report. 

The researchers looked at 39 protein bars as part of the study and found that the average bar was 55 grams in size and cost €2.27. 

Adults surveyed were found to be consuming enough protein in general. The report concluded that high-protein snacks aren’t as healthy as they’re perceived to be by those who eat them. 

There is “widespread consumer perception” that protein bars are healthy despite a lack of evidence to suggest they provide people with additional health benefits, the report stated. 

It added that a higher intake of protein may provide small positive effects for elderly people on their bone and muscle health. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie