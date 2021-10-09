Protest in Dublin over planned developments at Cobblestone pub and Merchant's Arch

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have gathered in Dublin this afternoon to protest against proposed developments at the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield and Merchant’s Arch in Temple Bar.

Recent days has seen criticism of the plans to build a boutique hotel at Merchant’s Arch laneway in the city centre and another nine-storey hotel beside the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield.

People first gathered in Smithfield Square this afternoon before making their way along the quays, across the Ha’penny Bridge to Merchant’s Arch and finally to Dublin City Council’s offices where protesters delivered a coffin with the words ‘RIP Dublin’ written on it.

There has been sustained criticism of the two separate proposed developments over the past week leading many to criticise what is seen in some quarters as an over-proliferation of hotels in the city.

A petition opposing the proposal to build a hotel beside Dublin’s famous Cobblestone pub has received over 25,000 signatures since Thursday.

The development would see the demolition of a number of derelict buildings adjoining the pub and the construction of a nine-storey hotel.

According to the planning application, the Cobblestone, a protected structure, will be retained as part of any development.

However, there are fears a music venue attached to the pub as well the smoking area will be demolished and the Cobblestone surrounded by the new hotel.

The Cobblestone is one of Dublin’s most popular pubs and is well-known for hosting daily trad sessions.

Separately, the development at Merchant’s Arch will involve the demolition of a number of retail units in the laneway at the Temple Bar end and the construction of a hotel and restaurant.