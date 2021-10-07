'It's an incredible cultural hub': Fears over proposed hotel at Dublin's Cobblestone pub

A PETITION OPPOSING a proposal to build a hotel beside Dublin’s famous Cobblestone pub has received almost 20,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

The proposed development would see the demolition of a number of derelict buildings adjoining the pub and the construction of a nine-storey hotel.

According to the planning application, the Cobblestone, a protected structure, will be retained as part of any development.

However, there are fears a music venue attached to the pub as well the smoking area will be demolished and the Cobblestone surrounded by the new hotel.

The Cobblestone is one of Dublin’s most popular pubs and is well-known for hosting daily trad sessions.

A number of well-known Irish musicians including Lisa O’Neill, Lankum and Skipper’s Alley have frequented the pub over the years.

Several online petitions have since been set up opposing the development with nine written submissions received by Dublin City Council over the last few days.

One petition has more than 18,000 signatures.

Marron Estates Ltd has applied to the Council for planning permission for the hotel at 77-80 King Street North in Smithfield.

The proposals include the demolition of 78 and 79, and the retention and alteration of 77 and 80.

Speaking to the Times, the Cobblestone’s assistant manager Adam Holohan said the plans indicate the back room music venue and beer garden would no longer be available.

“It’s just the ground floor of the original structure that we would be allowed to keep,” he said.

“We’d just be left with the front bar, which is where we have our sessions. But we can only fit around 50 people in there. And if the hotel goes up around it, our bar would be turned into some sort of residents’ bar,” he said.

Local Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan is waiting to see the full details of the plan but said it was “disheartening to see what looks like the effective removal of an incredible cultural hub within the city.

“Increasingly I think we’re realising the value of these spaces and that we’ve to be really careful around developing the city in a way that those kind of spaces are edged out.”

Hourigan said other pubs in Dublin have had to close for long periods of time due to nearby construction.

“There are plenty of hotels in Dublin, you could still build a hotel on that space but be a bit more respectful to the surroundings,” she said.