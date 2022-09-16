Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 16 September 2022
Protest underway in Meath against plans to close emergency department at Navan hospital

Organiser Peader Toíbín has called on ‘political establishment to realise how important this issue is’.

By Diarmuid Pepper Friday 16 Sep 2022, 1:29 PM
A PROTEST IS taking place this afternoon against the planned closure of the emergency department in Navan Hospital.

The protest is taking place outside the HSE offices in Kells and Aontú’s leader Peadar Toíbín says it will be led by a number of funeral directors “to underline the life and death consequences of this decision”.

Deputy Toíbín has organised the march, and speaking to The Journal, he said it was “incredible” that the proposed closure of the Navan A&E is taking place in the “middle of a capacity crisis”.

The HSE has insisted that the new Medical Assessment Unit that would replace the emergency department service would still be able to facilitate around 80% of the current number of patients who present to the ED every day.

The remaining patients would be treated at Our Ladies of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recently asked the HSE to carry out a review of capacity levels in light of a number of concerns being raised, particularly from consultants in Our Ladies of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, who said they had not been consulted about the plan.

A letter, signed by 17 consultants, stated that the “transfer of risk from an unsafe ED in Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan to an under-resourced Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda will lead to poorer clinical outcomes for patients”.

Deputy Toíbín told The Journal that this underscores how “the frontline clinicians radically disagree with senior HSE management”.

He also dismissed plans for a Medical Assessment Unit because “GPs are as rare as hen’s teeth at the moment”.

The Aontú leader recently delivered a petition that was signed by over 15,000 people to the Health Minister and said over 20,000 have marched in protests against the A&E closure over the past ten months.

He called on the “political establishment to realise how important this issue is”.

