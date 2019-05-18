This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Your PRSI gets you a free scale and polish and almost 400,000 availed of it so far this year

Half a million claims for dental scale and polish, free glasses and hearing aids have been made.

By Christina Finn Saturday 18 May 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,815 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4640319
Image: Shutterstock/biggunsband
Image: Shutterstock/biggunsband

ALMOST HALF A million claims for a dental scale and polish, free glasses and medical devices like hearing aids have been made during first four months of 2019. 

Figures released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that 451,869 claims were made from January to April this year, at a cost of €32 million to the Exchequer. 

Of this figure, there were 303,703 claims under the dental scheme. 

Workers are entitled to a full-scale and polish, and if necessary, protracted periodontal treatment, in addition to the existing free dental exam.

Scale and polish

The dental exam and treatments are available once per calendar year.

Since 2017, the scheme has been available to farmers and the self-employed who pay PRSI at class S.

The cleanings require a co-payment from the patient if the cost of the treatment charged by the dentist is in excess of the fee payable by the department.

For the scale and polish treatment, this additional payment is capped at a maximum of €15.

The cost of the offering the scale and polish under the Treatment Benefit Scheme from January to April of this year is €17,685,942.

Last year, a total 804,375 claims were made for the teeth scale and polish at a cost of €46,915,66 to the Exchequer. 

Free glasses

Under the same scheme, PRSI contributors can also get free or subsidised glasses (subsidised if upgrade to a specific design)

Under the optical scheme, a contribution towards contact lenses can also be made, while repairs to glasses are also covered under the scheme. 

Looking at the breakdown of these figures, it shows that fewer people are making claims under the optical scheme. 

From January to April this year, 143,744 claims were made, costing €10,155,798. 

In 2018, 451,249 claims for free or subsidised glasses were made, at a cost of €32,725,636.53.

Benefits available under the medical appliance scheme cover payment of 50% towards the cost of a hearing aid, up to a maximum payment of €500 per aid.

Again, the number of people claiming this credit is fewer than for glasses and teeth cleans. 

Just 4,422 claims have been made so far this year, costing €3,875,989

The cost of the Treatment Benefit scheme in 2018 was over €92 million. There were 1,270,313 claims made in 2018, compared with 648,675 claims in 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie