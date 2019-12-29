This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dept said PSC staff would be ‘phased out’ this year. There’s still 80 employed

Unions had sought permanent contracts for some of these workers, but failed in a number of cases last year.

By Sean Murray Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 12:05 AM
45 minutes ago 2,822 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4906657

THERE ARE STILL 80 temporary clerical officers assigned to the Public Services Card (PSC) project, a year after the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said these staff would be “phased out” in 2019.

A number of the 150 or so staff who were taken on to facilitate the rollout of the card in 2012 had claimed they should be given permanent contracts due to how the set date for when their temporary contracts would expire became a “moveable feast”.

Trade union Fórsa took at least 30 cases to the WRC on behalf of its members, but in a number of cases these were unsuccessful, and a department spokesperson told TheJournal.ie last year these contracts would be phased out. 

Public Services Card

PR-wise, it’s not been a great year for the Public Services Card.

In August, Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon announced the findings of her landmark report into legality of the card. She found there was no legal basis for the card to be mandatory for anything other than welfare.

The PSC was indeed initially rolled out fully in 2012 for this very reason – a card that social welfare recipients needed to get to claim their payment.

But, over the years, it was announced the card would be mandatory for other public services – such as for certain people applying for a passport or driver’s licence.

On the foot of a number of concerns being raised around issues of privacy and the State introducing such a card without a national debate, the Data Protection Commissioner launched her investigation.

Given the damning findings in her report, it had led to questions being asked about the future of the PSC itself and the merit in continuing with a project that had already cost the State over €60 million.

The government, for its part, has said it will not be abandoning the PSC and will fight any enforcement order issued by the Data Protection Commissioner to comply with the findings of the report.

Workers

Temporary clerical officers were brought on board to the PSC project in 2012. Their contracts stated their job is to “facilitate the implementation” and “begin the roll out” of the Public Services Card. Once that has been completed, their contracts will be terminated.

Workers, however, had argued that the original so-called end date of their contracts came and went, with the newest end dates constantly moving and shifting.

Over 3.2 million people in the country have been issued with a PSC and, as the government has continued to press ahead the workers argued they should be made permanent because working on the PSC had become part and parcel of everyday work. 

Earlier this year, TheJournal.ie reported the extensive training manuals and circulars advising on protocol for the PSC.

The workers also argued that work on the PSC had become so intensive that permanent clerical workers were involved in working on it regularly, while their own roles had begun to involve other clerical matters. 

They submitted that the clerical work they did often overlapped with that of regular, permanent staff.

At WRC hearing, the workers’ union said it could accept the need for fixed-term staff, but where someone had been in employment for longer than four years the department should provide very specific reasons why their contracts shouldn’t be converted into permanent ones.

The department told the WRC last year that when the need for these workers to help with the roll out of the PSC ends, each of the clerical workers will have their contract terminated.

However, a department spokesperson had confirmed to TheJournal.ie that more than half of the number of staff originally employed on a temporary basis to rollout the PSC were still employed.

A spokesperson said: “At the commencement of the Public Services Card project, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform approved the assignment of 150 Temporary Clerical Officers (TCOs) to the project. There has been significant turnover of staff since then and the filling of vacancies arising are now based on a review of business need.

There are currently 80 TCOs assigned to the PSC project to support the continued delivery of the project.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie